Bears Reportedly Re-sign Kicker Cairo Santos to 5-Year Deal

The Chicago Bears have had a tough time replacing Robbie Gould as their kicker in recent seasons, but it appears they have found their guy as they’ve reportedly signed Cairo Santos to a five-year contract extension.

The deal was first reported by Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune Thursday afternoon:

After a record-setting season, #Bears have agreed to terms with K Cairo Santos on a $16M, 5-year contract with a max value of $17.5M.



Final 2 years of deal are voidable so it's really a $9M, 3-year deal with max value of $11M.



No more kicker carousel. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) March 12, 2021

According to Biggs, the deal will pay Santos $16 million, with a max value of $17.5 million. Details on the amount of guaranteed money weren’t immediately available, but Biggs reported that the final two years of the deal can be voided by the Bears.

Santos took over the starting job for the Bears last season after Eddy Pineiro was slowed due to an injury, and he never looked back, making 30-of-32 field goals and 36 of his 37 attempted extra points.

Santos set Bears records for consecutive field goals in a single season by nailing 27 in a row, and also set the record for most consecutive field goals made by a Bears kicker overall by achieving that feat.

He will have the opportunity to extend the latter record going into next season, but for now the Bears will focus on celebrating the fact that they’ve locked up their kicker for the foreseeable future.