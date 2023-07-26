The Chicago Bears have reached an agreement with Cole Kmet on a four-year extension worth $50 million, according to Adam Schefter.

The deal includes $32.8 million guaranteed and $20 million in new first-year cash, via the report. He is now tied-ninth with Hunter Henry for the most lucrative tight-end deals with a $12.5 million annual average.

Another deal: Bears and TE Cole Kmet reached agreement on a four-year, $50 million extension, including $32.8 million guaranteed and $20 million in new first-year cash, per me and @FieldYates. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2023

The deal marks the first extension of Ryan Poles' career as the Bears general manager. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Poles refused to delve into specifics about contract extensions. Though, he mentioned his empathy for the players' side about wanting to get things done as training camp starts.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"There’s no preferred timeline. It’s when it happens," Poles said. "If I was in that position, I would want it done sooner rather than later, so soon."

Other players eligible for extension include Jaylon Johnson, Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool.

Kmet, 24, was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft by former Bears general manager, Ryan Pace. Then, he was the first tight end to come off the board.

Last season, Kmet finished his third year with the Bears, arguably his best. He led the team with 544 receiving yards and a whopping seven touchdown catches. The season prior, he caught for more yards (612) but failed to finish with a touchdowns reception.

He's one of the better blocking tight ends in the league and is growing accustomed to a larger role in the Bears' offense. His superb stature (6-foot-6 and 260 pounds) added with his sufficient catching ability (72.5% catch rate last season) makes his deal a viable one for the future of the Bears.

Check back to this story for more details