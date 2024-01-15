Bears conduct 5th interview for offensive coordinator position. Here's the full list of candidates

The Chicago Bears fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and five other coaches just days ago, but so far they've reportedly cast a wide net in their search for a new leader.

According to reports, the Bears have interviewed at least five candidates for the position in the week since Getsy's dismissal.

Greg Roman - Former Ravens offensive coordinator

Roman served as the coordinator for the Ravens for four seasons, including the 2019 campaign, where quarterback Lamar Jackson won NFL MVP honors. Jackson posted a 13-2 record while completing 66.1% of his passes, throwing for 36 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Importantly, Jackson also rushed for a career-high 1,206 yards in that season, going along with the pattern of Roman offenses being heavily run-oriented, according to NBC Sports Chicago’s Bears insider Josh Schrock.

Roman resigned his post after the Ravens lost the AFC Wild Card Round game earlier this year, skipping the 2023 season.

Before his time in Baltimore, Roman served as the offensive coordinator with the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills.

Shane Waldron - Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator

Waldron, 44, is the current offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks. Seeing, however, that Pete Carroll is no longer the head coach in Seattle, the replacement would likely jettison Waldron.

Waldron has been Seattle's OC since 2021. Before then, he was the passing game coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams. He spent 2017-20 with the Rams. He was also an operations assistant with the New England Patriots, with whom he won two Super Bowls.

Under Waldron, Seattle has ranked 16th, 10th, and 17th in scoring offense. They have ranked 24th, 12th, and 14th in passing yards per game. Waldron received a lot of praise for his work with Geno Smith in 2022 when the quarterback won the Comeback Player of the Year Award.

Klint Kubiak - San Francisco 49ers passing game coordinator

Kubiak, 36, is the current passing game coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers. He's been an offensive coordinator before; he was the OC for the Minnesota Vikings in 2021. He also spent the 2022 season as the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach of the Denver Broncos. He's the son of longtime NFL coach Gary Kubiak.

Kubiak took over as the 49ers' passing game coordinator this season after Bobby Slowik left to become the Houston Texans' offensive coordinator. Kubiak is thought of highly in league circles. He is seen as a cerebral offensive mind, much like his father, Gary Kubiak, and has had some experience as a play-caller after taking over the duties down the stretch for the Denver Broncos last season.

The Shanahan/Kubiak tree has had a lot of successful branches in the NFL. League evaluators view Kubiak as integral to Brock Purdy's superb season.

Greg Olson - Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks

Olson, 60, is the current quarterbacks coach for the Seahawks. He was the former quarterbacks coach for the Bears, in fact, in 2003. He's been in the NFL coaching sphere since 2001 with a wealth of experience.

He's been an offensive coordinator before. He led the offense for the Detroit Lions (2004-05), St. Louis Rams (2006-07), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2009-11), Oakland Raiders (2013-14), Jacksonville Jaguars (2015-16) and the Las Vegas Raiders (second stint; 2018-21).

Liam Coen - Kentucky Football offensive coordinator

Coen, 38, has predominantly worked in the college football space since 2010. Kentucky is the fifth university he's worked at, with an array of positions outside of offensive coordinator.

He was the offensive coordinator for the Rams in 2022. That season, the Rams owned the 27th-ranked offense in the NFL, posting 18.1 points per game. This season, in 2023, the Rams have the 8th best offense in the league, since Coen's departure.

In his defense, he's greatly improved Kentucky's offense, bringing them to the No. 50 offense in the country which is a great improvement from their 111th-ranked offense last season.

Coen is the third offensive coordinator candidate the Bears will interview, according to reports. The Bears will also interview Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and San Francisco 49ers passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak.

