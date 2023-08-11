NFL News

Bears claim Detroit Lions offensive lineman off waivers

Logan Stenberg is a three-year veteran guard who's played exclusively with the Lions

By Ryan Taylor

The Chicago Bears claimed offensive lineman Logan Stenberg off waivers, the team announced. They waived wide receiver Aron Cruickshank, too.

Stenberg, 26, has played 25 games in the NFL (started four) entirely with the Detroit Lions. The Lions waived him from their roster on Thursday and the Bears quickly pounced to pick him up.

Per PFF, Stenberg played 228 snaps at RG last season. He gave up 2 sacks, 5 hits and 12 pressures in 130 pass-blocking snaps.

The Bears are without Nate Davis and Lucas Patrick right now. And Ja'Tyre Carter struggled in practice yesterday, underlining the team's need for interior line depth.

