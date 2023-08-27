Barrington's Crabtree Nature Center reopens after $2 million renovation

A massive renovation project at Crabtree Nature Center in suburban Barrington culminated with a grand reopening ceremony on Sunday, with dignitaries and residents celebrating the newly refurbished-facility.

According to a press release, the $2 million project will “enhance visitors’ experiences” while also reducing the facility’s carbon footprint.

“Thanks to this renovation and redesign, visitors today and for generations to come can explore new exhibits that focus on the unique landscape at Crabtree and experience a sense of what the land looked and felt like prior to European colonization and development,” Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said in a statement.

The project redesigned exhibit spaces to “explain the area’s diverse mix of habitat,” as well as its impact on the cultural history of the area.

New windows and entrance doors were installed, along with a new HVAC system and upgrades to the fire alarm system.

New signage is also up all over the preserve to help individuals find their way around.

The Crabtree Nature Center also features more than three miles of unpaved hiking trails, winding their way through a variety of natural landscapes and around Bulrush Pond, Crabtree Lake and Sulky Pond, according to Forest Preserves of Cook County.

The facility is opening 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Thursday through October, according to officials.

More information can be found on the facility’s website.