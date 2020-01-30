Bar Patrons Targeted by Fake Rideshare Drivers

Chicago police are warning rideshare users to take extra precautions after a kidnapping and robbery incident in the city's Fulton River District neighborhood.

According to police, the victim left a bar near Grand and Halsted at around 2 a.m. on Jan. 16 when a 2003 Gold 4dr Acura MDX approached. The victim held a conversation with the driver and entered the car, believing the person to be operating a rideshare vehicle.

Upon entry, the victim had a bag placed over his head, a weapon held to his back and was ordered to give up the PIN to his ATM card. The offenders then drove to an ATM where they withdrew money, then dropped off the victim before fleeing.

Although the incident happened nearly two weeks ago, police sent an alert Thursday morning after obtaining pictures the alleged offenders' car from a gas station near where the victim was taken. One of the suspects was also captured on-camera wearing a mask.

According to police, there are two offenders; one unknown and one described as an African-American male that is around 6-feet-tall wearing glasses, black boots, jacket and pants.

Police are advising people to verify their driver is correct if using a rideshare service.

Apps like Uber and Lyft are starting to offer pin-code verification to allow riders and drivers safer ways to verify their trips in-app.

Uber recommends having the driver confirm your name before entering the vehicle and "checking your ride."

"Every time you take a trip with Uber, please make sure you’re getting into the right car with the right driver by matching the license plate, car make and model, and driver photo with what’s provided in your app," according to the app's website. "Uber trips can only be requested through the app, so never get in a car where the vehicle or driver identity doesn't match what’s displayed in your app."