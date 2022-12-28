Avondale's Bric-a-Brac Records Aims to Recover After Pipe Bursts, Flooding Business

A Chicago store specializing in records and vintage items has a unique request for help after a pipe burst during this week’s frigid cold weather, damaging thousands of pieces of merchandise.

The store, Bric-a-Brac Records & Collectibles in Chicago’s Avondale neighborhood, saw its collection devastated on Christmas after a pipe in the ceiling burst open, sending a cascade of water down onto the racks of records, cassettes and other items.

While store management says that they anticipate insurance will cover the cost of the merchandise, they are more concerned that the items were vintage and unique, and therefore hard to replace.

“Obviously all our vintage items are very difficult to replace, but a sizable chunk of the new product is just as difficult given how limited a lot of the runs are on new LPs,” the store said in a social media post.

Management says that all of its film and TV soundtracks were destroyed, but many other items were as well, including toys, VHS tapes, cassettes and other items.

As a result, the store is coming up with a unique way to ask for help.

“Please sell us your stuff,” the company said.

The store, located in the 2800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, is also exploring other ways for its customers to lend a helping hand, with a t-shirt fundraiser in the works, according to management.

According to Block Club Chicago, the store will likely remain closed through January, but those interested in selling items can get in contact with management via their Facebook page and email.