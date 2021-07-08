Indiana theme park

Autopsy Reveals Cause of Death For Woman Who Died After Passing Out on Indiana Roller Coaster

The 47-year-old's death was ruled accidental

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari

An autopsy report revealed how an Ohio woman died after she passed out while riding on a roller coaster at a southern Indiana theme park last month.

According to the Dubois County Coroner’s Office, Dawn R. Jankovic suffered exsanguination and avulsion of the right internal thoracic artery, which is severe blood loss and a torn artery in her chest.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The 47-year-old's death was ruled accidental by the coroner's office.

News

Tokyo Olympics 22 mins ago

Evita Griskenas Hopes to Bring Childhood Drawings to Life in Tokyo

33 mins ago

Eloy Jiménez Injury: White Sox Support Helped Speed Up Rehab

Jankovic, of Brunswick, Ohio, died in early June at a Jasper hospital, said Dubois County Coroner Katie Schuck. Jankovic was found unconscious earlier Friday when The Voyage roller coaster returned to a station at Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari.

Theme park officials wrote in a post on the park’s Facebook page that an inspection of the ride determined that it "operated as it was intended to."

"Earlier this evening, a female Guest returned to the station of The Voyage roller coaster unresponsive," theme park officials wrote on June 4. "Holiday World EMTs arrived three minutes later and immediately began to render first aid. The Guest was transported via ambulance to Memorial Hospital in Jasper, Indiana."

"A full inspection of the roller coaster has been performed, and it was determined that the ride operated as it was intended to," the post continued. "The ride remained closed for the evening out of respect for the family. Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari officials ask for your thoughts and prayers for the Guest and her family, as well as for Team Members who were onsite."

This article tagged under:

Indiana theme parkHoliday WorldHoliday World & Splashin’ Safarithe voyagethe voyage roller coaster
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us