Aurora Police Locate Parents of Boy Found Alone Tuesday

Police in suburban Aurora have located the parents of a 2-year-old boy that officers found by himself Tuesday afternoon.

According to authorities, the boy was located in the area of Robinwood and Crestwood on Tuesday afternoon. His parents were not in the area, and authorities sent out social media posts searching for them after the boy was found.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aurora police say that they found the boy’s parents.

UPDATE: We have located the parents of the two-year-old male child that was found this afternoon in the area of Robinwood and Crestwood. We thank the community for their support in helping locate the family. APD Detectives are investigating the incident. pic.twitter.com/5y95brNPgb — Aurora Police Department (@AuroraPoliceIL) June 8, 2021

“We thank the community for their support in helping locate the family,” authorities said.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing, and additional information is forthcoming.