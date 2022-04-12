3 Victims Pulled From Rubble After Partial Building Collapse on Chicago's West Side

Dozens of firefighters were seen frantically digging through the rubble of a partial building collapse on Chicago’s West Side Tuesday afternoon, with emergency workers saying that three people were injured in the collapse.

According to authorities, one of the victims was critically-injured and still trapped in the rubble, while two others were transported to area hospitals in red (serious-to-critical) condition.

NBC’s Sky 5 helicopter arrived on the scene just after 4 p.m. Firefighters were seen in the 3400 block of West Jackson, located in the Fifth City neighborhood, after a three-story residence appeared to partially collapse.

Dozens of firefighters were seen gathered around the entrance to a basement that was partially covered by debris from the collapse. At least three victims were pulled from the rubble, with two of the victims taken to area hospitals.

Authorities have called for an EMS Plan 1 at the scene, which would summon at least five ambulances to the area.

Authorities have shut down West Jackson in both directions near the site of the collapse, and rescue crews remain on the scene.

We will have more on this breaking story as it develops.