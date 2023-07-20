Assessing Christian Wood's potential fit with Bulls

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

After an initial flurry of moves in the opening stages of free agency, the Chicago Bulls have sat on the sidelines of late, content to let the market settle and perhaps bargain shop.

Breaking: Christian Wood is available.

Breaking: And has been the entire free agency period and remains unsigned.

That’s a light-hearted way to approach the latest word on Wood, an undeniably talented big who could be on his eighth team in eight seasons in 2023-24. The Los Angeles Times reported that the Bulls “are suddenly viewed as a potential threat that could keep the Lakers from landing” the 6-foot-10-inch forward/center.

Wood has averaged 14.8 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 37.9 percent from 3-point range in 289 career games. He’s coming off a season in which he averaged 16.6 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 37.6 percent in 67 games, including 17 starts, for the Dallas Mavericks.

At this point, Wood, who made $14.3 million last season, is almost certainly headed for a pay cut. Which brings us to the Bulls.

Currently, the Bulls have roughly $155 million committed to 12 players. They also have a $5.2 million qualifying offer on Ayo Dosunmu, placing him in restricted free agency.

At their disposal remains roughly half of the $12.4 million non-taxpayer midlevel salary-cap exception, the $4.5 million biannual exception, veteran minimum exceptions and a $10.2 million disabled player exception for Lonzo Ball’s expected season-long absence.

It would be beyond shocking if the Bulls passed the $165.3 million luxury tax threshold to sign Wood. But taking a flier on a talented, if well-traveled, big at the right price would present pros and cons.

The pros would be adding shooting and floor spacing as a third big man, who can play with or for Nikola Vucevic when coach Billy Donovan opts for small-ball lineups as opposed to backup minutes for Andre Drummond. Wood even projects to fit well with Drummond in second-unit lineups as the power forward.

The Bulls possess a guard-heavy roster. Even their power forward rotation of Patrick Williams, Torrey Craig and Alex Caruso is relatively small. Adding another big man as insurance at the right price wouldn’t be the worst development.

There are potential cons, though, as well. Wood hasn’t averaged fewer than 21.4 minutes over the last five seasons, including nearly 26 minutes per game for the Mavericks. Barring an injury, his role on the Bulls would project to be smaller, which would need to be accepted.

Wood’s frequent change of address throughout his NBA career could be viewed as a red flag as well. Why so many organizations have moved on from a sweet-shooting big man would need to be a question resolved by Bulls management before adding him. Wood also can have some defensive lapses.

But the Bulls underachieved on offense last season while posting a top-five defense. So perhaps filling the insurance spots on the roster with more offensive-minded players is the prudent path.

Last season, the Bulls maxed out the combination of Derrick Jones Jr. and Javonte Green, both of whom remain unsigned. Could a reunion with either of them be in the works? Or does Wood represent the best option?

Stay tuned.

