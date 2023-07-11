Arrest made after woman found dead in Schaumburg hotel room

Authorities in Winnebago County say a man is in custody after a woman was found dead in a suburban hotel room earlier this month.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Antonio Monroe was booked into custody on Monday in connection with the death of Natalie Negray, who was found dead in a Schaumburg hotel room on July 5.

A press release from Schaumburg police said that the department had been working with Rockford police to apprehend Monroe, who was allegedly with Negray prior to her death.

A bail amount of $5 million has been set for Monroe, according to authorities, with felony charges pending.

No further information was available.