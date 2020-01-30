Armed Carjackings Reported in Wicker Park

Chicago police are warning residents of two armed carjackings reported in January in Wicker Park on the North Side.

In each incident, two people approached victims and demanded their vehicles at gunpoint, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The carjackings happened about 1:35 p.m. Jan. 22, in the 1300 block of North Wolcott Avenue and about 7 p.m. Jan. 28, in the 1600 block of West Beach Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.