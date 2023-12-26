Andre Drummond makes Bulls history, posts stat line for only 6th time in NBA history

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

When Tuesday's game ended, Andre Drummond walked directly from the United Center court into the stands.

"I went to hug my Mom," Drummond said. "She's my biggest supporter. She's been there since Day One. She's always telling me I can do it and whenever my number is called to just be ready."

Drummond was more than ready in the Chicago Bulls' 118-113 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. Drawing his first start as a Bull with Nikola Vucevic sidelined by a strained groin, Drummond made franchise history.

He became the first Bull to post 24 points, 25 rebounds, three steals and two blocks in a game. He's also only the sixth player in NBA history to post those statistical benchmarks, joining Hakeem Olajuwon, Charles Barkley, Roy Tarpley, Chris Webber and Dwight Howard.

"He was awesome," coach Billy Donovan said. "I’m really personally happy for him just because every day he comes in and works and is about the team. And a guy of his caliber and what he’s done in his career, he probably deserves more minutes. But whatever he’s given minute-wise, he’s kept himself ready to play."

Drummond is a two-time All-Star who has produced consistently in limited playing time playing behind Vucevic.

"My mentality is I'm not a backup," Drummond said. "I still believe I'm a starter in this league."

Asked how hard it is to stay positive and stay ready while averaging roughly 13-14 minutes per game, Drummond didn't hesitate.

"It's not hard being a good teammate," Drummond said. "It's not hard to support your teammates. And it's reciprocated when it's my turn. So it's all love here."

Ten of Drummond's 25 rebounds came on the offensive end. Drummond is the first Bull to grab at least 25 rebounds in a game since Ben Wallace on Dec. 15, 2006.

"It's just a knack that I have. It's a skill. It's an art," Drummond said. "It's something I pride myself on. It gets me going in a game when I get offensive rebounds and make the pass out for a 3.

"When I came into the NBA, I wanted to be the best rebounder to ever play. And I set out to do that."

Whether Drummond achieved that or not, his coaches and teammates appreciate him.

"He has sacrificed a lot. And he has worked hard," Donovan said. "And it’s great to see a professional like that keep himself ready."

Drummond said that part is easy.

"Can't take this game for granted. You never know when your last time on the court is," he said. "I just really respect the game and every opportunity I get."