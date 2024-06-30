Andre Drummond leaves Bulls for 76ers

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

After passing on opportunities to trade him for second-round picks at the February deadline, the Chicago Bulls lost Andre Drummond in free agency for nothing but the memories on Sunday evening.

According to a league source, Drummond verbally agreed to a two-year, $10 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, one of the teams that engaged with the Bulls in February before the trade deadline.

Back then, Bulls decision-makers remained intent on staying competitive in a playoff race. Instead, the Bulls failed to exit the Play In Tournament for the second straight season.

Following Alex Caruso's trade to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Josh Giddey on June 21, the Bulls are taking a different approach this offseason, one in which management vowed change.

I’m in the mood for a Philly cheesesteak 🫂 — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) June 30, 2024

Drummond's exit has been expected since that April loss to the Miami Heat in the Play In Tournament. He'll return to the 76ers for a second time, originally signing as a free agent to back up Joel Embiid in August 2021. He lasted 49 games before getting traded to the Brooklyn Nets.

But he found a home in Chicago, producing two productive seasons as Nikola Vucevic's backup. The former four-time NBA rebounding champion averaged 7.3 points and 7.9 rebounds in just 15.1 minutes over 146 games. That included 10 games as a starter last season when Drummond averaged 14.1 points and 17.9 rebounds.

Drummond was a fan favorite in Chicago, often drawing standing ovations after reserve stints that featured hard play and, sometimes, colorful moments.

