American League Division Series Preview: How the 2021 Chicago White Sox Came Together

The Chicago White Sox represent one of the best collections of talent that has ever been assembled on the South Side, and it was a long and fascinating road to put the team together ahead of their 2021 playoff run.

With that in mind, we’re taking a trip back down memory lane, and revisiting the moves, transactions and draft picks that brought the club together.

2013 –

SS Tim Anderson

Anderson was a first-round pick of the White Sox in the 2013 MLB Draft out of East Central Community College in Decatur, Mississippi.

OF Adam Engel

Engel was a 19th round pick of the White Sox in the 2013 MLB Draft out of the University of Louisville.

IF Leury García

García was a player-to-be-named later in an Aug. 2013 trade, which sent outfielder Alex Rios to the Rangers.

1B José Abreu

Abreu signed with the White Sox as an amateur free agent in Oct. 2013, and signed a new contract with the team in Nov. 2019.

2014 –

SP Carlos Rodón

Rodón has been with the White Sox since 2014, when the team drafted him with the third-overall pick in the MLB Draft.

RP Aaron Bummer

Bummer was drafted by the White Sox in the 19th round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of the University of Nebraska.

2016 –

C Zack Collins

Collins was the 10th overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft, with the White Sox selecting the catcher out of the University of Miami.

RP Michael Kopech and OF Yoán Moncada

Kopech was acquired by the White Sox, along with third baseman Yoán Moncada, in exchange for pitcher Chris Sale in a blockbuster Dec. 2016 trade with the Boston Red Sox.

SP Lucas Giolito and RP Reynaldo López

Both pitchers were acquired from the Washington Nationals in a Dec. 2016 trade. In exchange, outfielder Adam Eaton was traded to the Nats.

2017 –

OF Luis Robert

The White Sox signed Robert as an amateur free agent in May 2017, then signed him to a six-year contract in Jan. 2020.

OF Gavin Sheets

Sheets was a second-round pick of the White Sox in the 2017 MLB Draft. He played his college baseball at Wake Forest University.

SP Dylan Cease and OF Eloy Jiménez

Both Cease and Jiménez were acquired from the Chicago Cubs in a 2017 swap that sent José Quintana to the North Side.

RP José Ruiz

The White Sox selected Ruiz off of waivers from the San Diego Padres in Dec. 2017.

2019 –

UTIL Andrew Vaughn

Vaughn was the third overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, playing his college baseball at the University of California-Berkeley.

C Yasmani Grandal

Grandal was a big free agent pick-up for the White Sox, signing a four-year, $73 million deal with the team in Nov. 2019.

SP Dallas Keuchel

A long-time member of the Houston Astros, Keuchel joined the White Sox with a three-year, $55.5 million deal in Dec. 2019.

2020 –

RP Garrett Crochet

Crochet was the White Sox first round pick in the 2020 MLB Draft. He was taken with the 11th overall pick out of the University of Tennessee, and made his MLB debut just months after he was selected.

SP Lance Lynn

Lynn was acquired in a Dec. 2020 trade with the Texas Rangers, which sent pitcher Dane Dunning to the Lone Star State. He signed a two-year contract extension with the White Sox earlier this season.

2021 –

RP Liam Hendriks

After spending five seasons with the Oakland A’s, Hendriks signed a three-year, $54 million contract with the White Sox in Jan. 2021.

OF Billy Hamilton

After being released by the Indians during spring training, Hamilton signed a contract with the White Sox in March 2021.

2B César Hernández

The White Sox acquired Hernández in a July 2021 trade, sending Konnor Pilkington to the Cleveland Indians to complete the swap.

RP Ryan Tepera

Tepera was acquired from the Cubs in a July 2021 trade that sent Bailey Horn to the North Siders.

RP Craig Kimbrel

Kimbrel was traded to the White Sox by the Cubs on July 30 in exchange for relief pitcher Codi Heuer and infielder Nick Madrigal.