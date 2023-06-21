As summer officially gets underway in the Chicago area, an air quality alert has been issued for the remainder of the day.

According to the National Weather Service, the alert will be in effect until midnight in McHenry, Lake, Kane, DuPage, Kendall, Grundy, Cook and Will counties in northeastern Illinois, as well as Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana.

The alert was issued due to elevated levels of ozone and other airborne particulates in the atmosphere, which can pose a threat to some residents, especially those with respiratory system issues.

According to NWS officials, active children and adults, as well as those adults with pulmonary or respiratory illnesses such as asthma, should avoid prolonged outdoor activity on Wednesday.

Residents are also urged to take steps to lower air pollution levels, including carpooling or using other means to commute to work, including buses or trains.

Residents are asked to avoid fueling their cars during the day and to avoid excessive engine idling, especially during the day.

Postponing outdoor work, especially that work which uses chemicals, is also encouraged in the event of an air quality alert.

The remainder of the week will continue to see warm temperatures, with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s throughout the area.