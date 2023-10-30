Dalen Terry

Bulls assign Dalen Terry to G League

Team faces decision on 2022 1st-round pick's third-year option by Tuesday's deadline

By K.C. Johnson

INDIANAPOLIS --- The Chicago Bulls assigned second-year guard Dalen Terry to Windy City of the G League on Monday.

Terry has played just five mop-up minutes this season and 219 overall since management selected him 18th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The Bulls often send non-rotational young players to the G League for practice reps and/or game experience, but it's notable that second-round pick and rookie Julian Phillips remained with the team in advance of Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers.

The Bulls face a Tuesday deadline to exercise a $3.5 million third-year option on Terry's contract. It's rare when a first-round pick doesn't have his third-year option picked up and doing so could give the Bulls a small contract to aggregate in a trade through next season at the very least.

Stay tuned.

