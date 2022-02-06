69-Year-Old Woman Pulled From Car, Thrown to Ground in South Shore Carjacking

A 69-year-old woman was pulled from her vehicle and thrown on the ground during a carjacking on Chicago’s Far South Side on Sunday morning.

According to Chicago police, the woman was in a parked vehicle in the 6700 block of South Paxton Avenue at approximately 11:30 a.m. when she was approached by four individuals, two men and two women.

Authorities say the two men pulled the woman from her vehicle and threw her to the ground.

The two women then stole items and the woman’s car keys, and all four suspects then got into the vehicle and fled southbound on Paxton, according to police.

The woman was not injured in the attack, and police say no suspects are in custody at this time.