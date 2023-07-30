5 injured after St. Sabina bus struck by stolen vehicle in Chicago

Chicago police say five people were hospitalized after the bus they were riding in was struck by a stolen vehicle on Saturday morning.

According to authorities, the crash occurred in the 7900 block of South Vincennes Avenue at approximately 10:15 a.m.

A man was driving a van near the scene and told police he had seen a 2018 Dodge Durango drive through a stop light and continue to drive down Vincennes at a high rate of speed.

That Durango later struck a school bus, according to police.

Four armed suspects jumped out of the vehicle and fled the scene on foot, according to the witness, and have not been apprehended at this time.

Five passengers from the bus were taken to area hospitals, where they were treated for minor injuries, police said.

No further information was immediately available.