5 Dead, at Least 18 Wounded in Chicago Shootings So Far This Weekend

Chicago police say five people, including a 17-year-old, have been killed and 18 others have been hurt in shootings across the city this weekend.

The first fatal shooting was reported Friday evening in the 5200 block of South Halsted.

According to police, a 61-year-old man and a 16-year-old were on the street when they both sustained gunshot wounds.

The older victim was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said. The teen was taken to an area hospital in good condition after he was shot in the arm.

No suspects are in custody.

Just before 3 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of South State Street, a 30-year-old man was standing in the lobby of an apartment building when he became involved in a verbal dispute with another individual.

That person then pulled out a weapon and opened fire, striking the victim in the left side of his body. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

No suspects are in custody, and an investigation remains underway.

Another fatal shooting occurred just before 6 p.m. Saturday in the 6400 block of King Drive. Police say two teens were on the street when they were shot by an unknown assailant.

A 17-year-old male was struck in the chest, and was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A second victim, a 16-year-old, was hit in the arm, and he was hospitalized in good condition.

A man was at a gathering in the 8800 block of South Princeton at approximately 8:45 p.m. Saturday when he was shot multiple times in the chest and body, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the suspect fled and remains at-large.

A 25-year-old man was killed in a shooting Saturday evening. At approximately 10:50 p.m., the man walked into a hospital after being shot in the back.

Police say the man was pronounced dead a short time later. No further information on the shooting was immediately available.

Sunday –

At approximately 1:04 a.m. in the 1000 block of West 14 th Street, a 33-year-old man was discovered lying in the passenger seat of a vehicle after he had been shot in the head. The suspect was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, police said, with a witness telling authorities the man had been shot by two individuals that fled in a black Infiniti truck.

Street, a 33-year-old man was discovered lying in the passenger seat of a vehicle after he had been shot in the head. The suspect was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, police said, with a witness telling authorities the man had been shot by two individuals that fled in a black Infiniti truck. In the 2400 block of West Fillmore at approximately 3:10 a.m., a 22-year-old man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound to his finger. He declined to provide information on the shooting to police.

Three men were shot while standing in the first block of West Hubbard at approximately 3:05 a.m. after two vehicles drove by, with occupants firing shots at one another. Two men, a 26-year-old and a 22-year-old, were shot multiple times and were listed in critical condition, while police say a 32-year-old man was in stable condition after he was shot twice in the arm.

Saturday –

At approximately 12:30 a.m. in the 12400 block of South Halsted, a 19-year-old woman was walking when a person in a blue Dodge Charger fired shots, striking her in the head. Police say she was able to get into a nearby business, where she collapsed. She is listed in critical condition.

In the 5000 block of South Archer at approximately 1:11 a.m., a 35-year-old was driving a vehicle when a person in a truck fired shots, grazing his left calf. The victim refused medical treatment, police said.

Police say a 52-year-old man was standing in the 300 block of West 95 th Street at approximately 6:43 a.m. when he was shot multiple times. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Street at approximately 6:43 a.m. when he was shot multiple times. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. A 15-year-old male was on the street in the 1800 block of West Washington Boulevard at approximately 5:30 p.m. when he was shot in the left arm. Police say the teen was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

At approximately 7:10 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Potomac, two individuals were walking into a residential building when they were both shot. A 40-year-old man was hit in the right arm, and a 13-year-old male was hit in the right leg. Both were taken to hospitals in good condition, police said.

In the 9900 block of South Princeton at approximately 7:26 p.m., a 21-year-old man was on a sidewalk when a person in a vehicle pulled up and fired shots, striking him in the leg. Police say the victim was hospitalized in good condition.

Police say a 22-year-old man was driving in the 5100 block of West Roosevelt just before midnight when he was shot in the left hip and right shoulder. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Friday –