4 Indiana Juveniles Face Charges After Vandalizing Indiana State Capitol

State police say four youngsters caused at least $17,000 in vandalism damage when they broke into the Indiana Statehouse last month.

Police said Tuesday that investigators determined the three girls and one boy, ages 12 through 14, damaged a door to enter the building on March 28 as it was closed to the public that Sunday afternoon.

Once inside, the youths spread graffiti and damaged electronic items in the Indiana House of Representatives chamber.

They also threw a wooden bench over a railing onto a lower floor and vandalized the Statehouse tour desk area.

Investigators have requested juvenile charges including criminal mischief and resisting law enforcement against the four youths.