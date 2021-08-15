Mayfair

3 Shot, Including 2 Teens, While Driving on Chicago's Northwest Side

Three people, including two teens, were injured Sunday morning when they were shot while driving on Chicago’s Northwest Side.

According to Chicago police, the three victims were traveling in a vehicle in the 4400 block of North Kostner in the city’s Mayfair neighborhood when they were shot by an unknown assailant.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the stomach, and was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, according to police.

An 18-year-old woman was shot in the hip and in the backside, and was hospitalized in serious condition. A third victim, a 23-year-old woman, suffered a graze wound to her head, and was listed in fair condition at an area hospital.

Area Five detectives are investigating the shooting, and no suspects are in custody.

