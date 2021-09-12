3 Children Hurt in Indiana Expressway Shooting After Leaving Party, Police Say

Three children were shot while riding in a vehicle that was struck by gunfire in northwest Indiana on Sunday morning.

According to Indiana State Police, troopers were called after reports of gunfire striking a vehicle in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80/94 just after midnight.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Troopers came upon the vehicle near mile marker 6.2 in the westbound lanes. They found that the vehicle had been struck multiple times by gunfire, and three victims inside had been hit.

The three victims were all transported to area hospitals. One of the victims was airlifted to a Chicago hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, according to police.

According to authorities, the victims had left a party in Gary just before they were shot on the interstate.

Any individuals with information on the shooting are encouraged to call Indiana State Police at 219-696-6242.