2nd Suspect Charged in State Street Beating, Robbery Captured on Viral Video

Chicago police say a second man has been charged in connection with a beating and robbery in downtown Chicago that was captured on viral video last month.

Mekiel Hampton, 19, was charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery and one felony count of robbery after police say he was identified as one of the attackers who battered and robbed a 40-year-old man in the 400 block of North State Street late last month.

His arrest marks the second in connection with the incident, which was captured on nearby surveillance video and later turned over to CWB Chicago.

According to authorities, Brandon Jefferson, 33, was arrested on Aug. 30 and is also accused of assaulting and robbing the 40-year-old man.

Jefferson is charged with two felony counts of robbery and two felony counts of aggravated battery, causing great bodily harm. He is also charged with stealing the man’s vehicle during the incident, according to a press release.

The assault and robbery occurred with a large group of people watching, and it took police approximately six minutes to get to the scene, according to Police Supt. David Brown.

Hampton, who was arrested Tuesday, is also charged with beating a 54-year-old man in an incident that took place 12 hours later just blocks away, in the 600 block of North State Street.

He is expected to appear in court Thursday.