2 White Sox Players Test Positive for Coronavirus, Team Announces

Two Chicago White Sox players have tested positive for coronavirus and are currently in isolation in Chicago, the team announced Sunday morning.

Per Major League Baseball’s return to play protocols, all players, staff and front office members were tested for coronavirus. The positive tests for the two players were announced in a press release.

The #WhiteSox today issued the following COVID-19 testing update: pic.twitter.com/daA6wT80w5 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 5, 2020

According to the team, the unidentified players are both asymptomatic, and are currently being monitored by White Sox medical personnel. Contact tracing has been conducted, and both players will be tested again for the virus in coming days.

According to MLB rules formulated for the return to play, both players must have two consecutive negative coronavirus tests in order to be allowed to return to baseball activities.

“The health of our players and staff is our top priority, and the White Sox are adhering to all MLB health and safety protocols,” the team said in a statement. “We cannot comment on the health status of individual players or employees regarding COVID-19, and the players involved requested privacy at this time related to their health situations.”

Several MLB teams have reported positive tests among players in recent days, with the Atlanta Braves announcing this weekend that All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman was among those that tested positive for COVID-19.

All MLB teams were required to report to summer camp in their respective cities by July 1, and all players had to be tested for coronavirus before being allowed to take part in baseball activities.