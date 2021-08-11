2 Teens Shot, 1 Fatally, After Person Fires Shots Into Englewood Home

Two teen boys were shot, one fatally, after a person fired shots into a home Wednesday afternoon in Englewood on the South Side.

About 4 p.m., two boys, both 16, were inside a home in the 6000 block of South Carpenter Street, when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots into the home, Chicago police said.

One of the boys was struck in the chest and brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not been identified.

The second teen was struck in the right leg and taken to the same hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.