2 People Shot, Police Officer Injured in Little Village, Chicago Fire Officials Say

At least two people were shot and a Chicago police officer was injured in an incident Monday afternoon in Little Village, fire officials said.

According to those officials, the two shooting victims were located in a car near the intersection of 21st Place and Western Avenue on Monday afternoon.

There was no immediate update on their conditions at this time, but witnesses told police that a person in a white van fired shots at the two individuals.

When officers arrived, there was an altercation at the scene, and multiple individuals were arrested for allegedly interfering with the investigation. During that altercation, an officer suffered an unspecified leg injury.

No immediate information was given on the officer's condition, police said.

Police and firefighters remain on the scene, and we will update this story with details as they become available.