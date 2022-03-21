2 Men Killed When Vehicle Slams Into Light Pole in Will County

Illinois State Police say that two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash in suburban Will County on Monday morning.

According to authorities, the two individuals were driving northbound on Illinois Route 394 at approximately 3:56 a.m. when the vehicle lost control, veered off the roadway on the right side, and drove into a ditch.

Police say the vehicle then struck a light pole and flipped over, coming to rest in the ditch.

Both victims suffered severe injuries in the crash, and both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Both victims, a 22-year-old man who was driving the vehicle and a 24-year-old man who was riding in the passenger seat, were from Steger, according to police.

No other details were immediately available.