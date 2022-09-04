2 Men Critically Injured in Loop Shooting, Chicago Police Say

Two men are in critical condition after they were shot following a verbal altercation in the Loop early Sunday morning.
According to Chicago police, the two men were walking in the 200 block of South Wabash at approximately 12:05 a.m. when they got into a verbal altercation with a man and a woman.
During that incident, the man pulled out a weapon and shot both victims before fleeing the scene with the woman.
Police say that a 37-year-old man was shot twice in the chest, and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. A second victim, a 40-year-old man, was shot in the back and shoulder, and was also hospitalized in critical condition.
No suspects are in custody at this time, and Area Three detectives are investigating.