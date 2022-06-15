2 Girls in Critical Condition After Being Pulled From Indiana Pond

Two girls are in critical condition after they were pulled from an Indiana pond on Wednesday night, according to police.

Indiana Conservation Officers say that they were called to a pond in the 1200 block of Edgewater Drive in Greenwood, located in Johnson County, after two girls became separated from their friends while playing in the water.

Authorities say that they arrived on the scene and pulled the girls from the water at 8:05 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. The children were found in approximately 15 feet of water, according to police.

The two girls were taken to an area hospital, where they were listed in critical condition.

An investigation into the incident remains underway, and no further details were immediately available.