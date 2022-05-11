2 Children Among 4 Victims Shot in West Englewood, Chicago Officials Say

Chicago police are investigating after four people, including two children, were shot in West Englewood on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the shooting occurred near the intersection of 68th Street and Paulina.

While exact details of the circumstances around the shooting are unclear at this time, Chicago fire officials confirmed that a total of four victims were hospitalized.

Two of those victims were described as “pre-teen” boys, and two adults were also taken to area hospitals, per officials.

All were listed in good condition at this time.

We will update this story with additional details as they become available.