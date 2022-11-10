13 Illinois Powerball Players Won Prizes of $50,000 or More, and Here's Where Tickets Were Purchased

While the massive jackpot for Monday’s Powerball drawing was won in California, some lucky Illinois residents are cashing in, with more than a dozen players winning $50,000 or more in the game.

According to the Illinois Lottery, a total of 13 tickets won prizes worth $50,000 or more in Monday’s drawing, which saw the jackpot swell to more than $2 billion.

Two of those tickets were worth $100,000, as players matched four numbers and the Powerball while adding the game’s “Power Play” feature to double their prize.

Another 11 tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball to earn prizes of $50,000, Lottery officials said.

In all, nearly $3 million in prizes were earned by Illinois players during the Monday Powerball drawing.

The big-winning tickets were sold at the following locations:

$100,000

7-Eleven, 1680 Montgomery Road in Aurora

Speedway, 15 South Randall Road in North Aurora

$50,000

Lucky Gasoline, 1469 South Randall Road in Algonquin

Circle K, 755 South Belt West in Belleville

Montrose BP, 3201 West Montrose Avenue in Chicago

7-Eleven, 6301 Main Street in Downers Grove

Ed’s Way Food Mart, 946 Beloit Avenue in Forest Park

Palatine Oil Inc., 802 West Palatine Road in Palatine

Ardmore Food & Liquor, 1638 Ardmore Avenue in Villa Park

Thorntons, 1330 South Neltnor Boulevard in West Chicago

Thorntons, 110 Devon Avenue in Wood Dale

In addition, two more tickets were sold via the Illinois Lottery’s website, with players able to purchase tickets online or within the Illinois Lottery’s app.

A single-winning ticket captured the $2.04 billion jackpot in Monday’s drawing. The winner purchased the ticket at a California gas station, and has one year to claim their prize.

Under California law, the winner will not be able to remain anonymous, officials said.