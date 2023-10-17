10 observations: Zach LaVine shines in Bulls' preseason loss to Raptors

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

The Chicago Bulls lost to the Toronto Raptors 106-102 Tuesday night at the United Center in their next-to-last preseason game.

Here are 10 observations from the defeat:

---You know it’s getting closer to the regular season when one of the "Big Three" makes a fourth-quarter appearance. DeMar DeRozan logged fourth-quarter minutes for the first time this preseason. Pregame, coach Billy Donovan said Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic likely would too, but they both sat after the third quarter. Each of the three played at least 28 minutes. Donovan said the plan is for those players to play regular rotational minutes in Thursday’s preseason finale against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

---The Bulls aren’t saying it publicly or officially yet, but it’s fairly obvious that Coby White is trending towards starting the Oct. 25 regular-season opener versus Oklahoma City. White got off to another strong start at both ends, scoring on two nifty stop-and-go drives and hitting LaVine on a go-ahead pass for a fast-break dunk. He had six of his 11 points and three of his four assists in his opening rotational turn. White, who has exhibited solid ball security throughout preseason, did finish with five turnovers in a tough matchup with Dennis Schroder. The two exchanged words and shoves and received double technical fouls with a third-quarter minor kerfuffle. White also briefly left the bench in the second half and wore a wrap on his left thigh but returned.

---Patrick Williams, on the other hand, struggled mightily in the first half. He got his shot blocked on the opening possession and got pulled immediately after a turnover at the 9 minute, 15 second mark of the first. Donovan likes staggering Williams to play with the second unit as well, so Torrey Craig replacing him early isn’t atypical. But it came far more quickly this time.

---Donovan burned a timeout just 94 seconds into the second quarter after two defensive breakdowns and offensive stagnation. The group of LaVine, Williams, Ayo Dosunmu, Jevon Carter and Andre Drummond hasn’t logged much time together this preseason and responded better after the stoppage. Dosunmu drove and kicked to Williams for a 3-pointer. LaVine kept attacking the rim before burying his first 3-pointer. But Williams’ struggles quickly resurfaced. He committed an unforced turnover and fouled a 3-point shooter. Craig played 14 minutes to Williams’ 10 in the first half.

---LaVine scored 16 points in 20 first-half minutes before finishing with 25 points in 30 minutes. He has talked about the benefit of using his offseason to work on his game rather than rehabilitate from knee surgery, as he did in 2022. It’s showing. LaVine is scoring at all three levels and looking particularly spry attacking the rim. He’s also forming some nice halfcourt chemistry with White.

---For all the talk about increasing 3-point volume, the Bulls, after attempting 35 in the preseason opener, are starting to more resemble last season. That’s when they represented the only NBA team not to attempt at least 30 3-pointers per game. They finished with 26 versus the Raptors. That’s the third straight game in regulation they’ve failed to attempt at least 30. They ultimately attempted 38 in the double overtime victory over the Nuggets but sat at 29 following regulation.

---Craig and Carter flipped the script and supplied energy with a third-quarter run predicated on defense. Carter had two steals, one of which he turned into points at the other end with a jumper. And Craig spectacularly blocked a Gary Trent Jr. dunk attempt in transition. Craig logged 27 minutes to Williams' 21. Williams closed but committed a critical turnover with 37.8 seconds left, stepping on the sideline as he caught a pass. It marked the Bulls' 23rd turnover.

---Drummond and Vucevic both reached double figures in rebounds, with Vucevic posting a 20-10 double-double. Drummond had eight points and 13 rebounds and missed a double-double because he missed a breakaway dunk in the fourth quarter. Yes, a breakaway dunk.

---Alex Caruso sat out his second straight game, the first since Donovan revealed he tweaked his ankle in practice when he stepped on a teammate’s foot. Donovan said the injury isn’t serious and that the goal is for him to play on Thursday. “Nothing major,” Donovan said, adding that the team sat him as a precaution.

---First-year Raptors coach Darko Rajaković spent four seasons as an assistant coach for Donovan in Oklahoma City. He also owns a condominium in the same building as Vucevic in Belgrade, Serbia. But he spoke at length about Donovan’s influence in his pregame remarks. “I learned so much from Billy. He’s a very close friend of mine, my mentor. He was amazing in the process when I was interviewing for the job. We talked several times. And he was able to give me his insights and help and support. Those four years are invaluable and made me a better man and a better coach.”

