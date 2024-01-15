10 observations: Sluggish Bulls fall to Cavaliers; Ayo Dosunmu re-aggravates shoulder injury

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

CLEVELAND --- The Chicago Bulls lost to the shorthanded Cleveland Cavaliers 109-91 on Monday night at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. It’s the Cavaliers’ sixth straight victory in this series.

"They outworked us," coach Billy Donovan said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Here are 10 observations:

---For the first two-and-a-half quarters, the Bulls got outcompeted. They gave up 19 of the Cavaliers’ 26 second-chance points. They only got to the line five of their eventual 16 trips. They lost battles for 50-50 balls and just looked a step slow, which is inexcusable for a team playing an opponent that had played its last game in Paris.

"We shot it really poorly," Donovan said, citing the 42.2 percent shooting. "And we've got to be able to work our way through that when shots aren't going. If we had cleaned up the defensive rebounding and blocking out, we wouldn't have had such a hole."

---The game turned in the final half of the third quarter when Donovan inserted the seldom-used pairing of Nikola Vucevic and Andre Drummond. The Cavaliers had amassed 21 second-chance points to that point, including 12 off four 3-pointers in the first half alone. Not only did the double big-man pairing close down the second-chance points, it helped spark the Bulls to a 21-3 run that turned a 21-point deficit when Drummond checked in into a one-possession game and three-point deficit entering the fourth. Drummond’s steal and heads-up pass to a streaking Ayo Dosunmu just before the third-quarter buzzer exemplified the change in energy. Drummond drew a foul and sank both free throws as part of his 10-point third quarter.

"I liked it," Donovan said of the Vucevic-Drummond pairing. "I thought they did a good job."

Unfortunately, Dosunmu re-aggravated the left shoulder injury that had landed him on the injury report pregame. He exited for good with 9:12 remaining.

"In the San Antonio game, I had caught a stinger and it was bothering me. Pretty much all year but it wasn't every day, just on the occasion when I got hit," Dosunmu said. "And I got hit in San Antonio. (Monday), I went for an offensive rebound and there was some contact and my shoulder just went numb, dead and weak."

Dosunmu said he didn't have any mobility to return but said it felt better after the game. He's hopeful to play Thursday in Toronto.

---The Bulls actually took their first lead of the night on Coby White’s free throws with 10 minutes, 1 second to play. But the Cavaliers responded with a 10-0 run, prompting Donovan to try the Drummond-Vucevic pairing again. The Bulls repeatedly lost the Cavaliers for open 3-point looks. The Cavaliers outscored the Bulls by 33 from beyond the arc. The Cavaliers attempted an opponent-season-high 57 3-pointers.

"The thing that was disappointing was a lot of the stuff when we got up by one was self-induced," Donovan said. "It was quick rushed shots. It was turnovers. It was offensive rebounds. It was all stuff we did to ourselves."

---Nikola Vucevic’s struggles from behind the arc continued. He entered shooting 28 percent and missed six of seven attempts. Donovan said Vucevic doesn’t take bad shots, so he wants him to keep shooting open 3-pointers because it helps the Bulls’ offense function better. But obviously, that percentage needs to rise for the Bulls.

---Donovan Mitchell, who scored 71 points against the Bulls last season, continued his mastery in this series. In his 12th game this season over 30 points, he finished with 34 points and seven assists. He kept attacking with eight free throws.

---White committed seven of the Bulls’ 19 turnovers, which the Cavaliers cashed in for 18 points. That combined with the Cavaliers’ 3-point shooting and second-chance points doomed the Bulls.

"I think this is a great learning opportunity for Coby because he's been so elite, been so great," Donovan said.

Added White: "I just got to be better overall. In the fourth quarter, we got the lead and I need to manage the game better. Can't turn the ball over. Just gotta be better if I'm going to be the lead guard for this team."

---Zach LaVine took 14 shots after taking just eight in two of his first five games back. But this time, DeMar DeRozan didn’t make much of an impact, scoring a season-low six points.

---For the third straight game, the Bulls allowed at least 39 points in a quarter. The Warriors dropped a 48-point third quarter on them last Friday, the Spurs scored 39 in the third quarter on Saturday and Cleveland opened with a 40-point frame on Monday. Donovan has talked about the need to rotate to shooters, navigate screens and finish possessions better.

"We gotta compete better, be more locked in," White said.

---Max Strus scored two points after playing just 7 minutes in the Cavaliers’ last game against Brooklyn, which was this season’s edition of the Paris Games in France. He was listed as a gametime decision with right knee soreness. Last season, the Bulls played in Paris and talked about the lingering hangover they felt from the international travel. The Bulls scored just 17 first-quarter points in their first game after Paris. The Cavaliers didn’t suffer such a letdown. Beyond those 40 first-quarter points, they sank eight 3-pointers and led by as many as 20 points.

---Patrick Williams missed his second straight game with that lingering right ankle and heel soreness. Donovan said before the game that there’s nothing structurally wrong with Williams ankle and, thus, no talk of shutting him down. Donovan also credited Williams for playing through the discomfort more often than not. There are just some nights, like Saturday in San Antonio and Monday, where Williams recognizes he wouldn’t be able to fully contribute if he played. The Bulls next play Thursday in Toronto.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.