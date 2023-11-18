10 observations: Bulls rally from 21-point, first-quarter deficit to beat Heat, snap 3-game skid

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

The Chicago Bulls overcame a 21-point, first-quarter deficit Saturday night to defeat the Miami Heat 102-97 at the United Center.

Here are 10 observations:

---Dennis Rodman presented the game ball and drew a loud ovation. That was probably the highlight of the night until the fourth-quarter rally.

---Slow starts have plagued the Bulls of late. But they took matters to a new level this time, missing their first 10 shots and committing three turnovers before Zach Lavine’s running bank shot at the 4 minute, 48 second mark. They trailed 22-1 at the time, drawing boos from the less-than-capacity crowd. Coach Billy Donovan burned two timeouts in this stretch, although one came to challenge an offensive foul on DeMar DeRozan. Fittingly, the Bulls lost the challenge.

---Donovan talked about the slow starts pregame. “Either you’re going to come out of the ring like Mike Tyson or you’re going to come out just kind of bobbing and weaving,” he said. “We’ve got to come out like (Tyson). And we have to be able to sustain it.” Instead, the Bulls got punched in the mouth early again.

---The full reserve unit of Ayo Dosunmu, Jevon Carter, Torrey Craig, Patrick Williams and Andre Drummond injected some energy into the game. Dosunmu attacked with a full head of steam on a transition layup attempt, drawing a foul. Drummond dunked with authority. Craig and Carter provided defensive stops and quick decisions. The Bulls ripped off an 11-0 run.

---Overall, the Bulls shot 5-for-20 in the first quarter with three turnovers. They trailed by as many as 21. They scored 14 points, worsening their league-worst, first-quarter scoring average of 25.3 points.

---But the reserve unit continued its roll, sprinkled in with some starters returning. The Bulls actually pulled to within two points just over midway through the second quarter. But a poor close to the first half pushed their deficit back to 10 points at the break.

---Carter attempted six 3-pointers in eight first-half minutes. Between his quick decision-making, ability to let it fly from beyond the arc (particularly in transition) and his defensive energy, Carter is making a case to play more. But that’s one issue with the roster: It’s guard-heavy, so at whose expense does Carter play more? Coby White has struggled some of late, but he played well early. Dosunmu remains fearless in attacking. And obviously, LaVine and Caruso will log important minutes.

"Just coming in and trying to provide energy, keep the game simple," Carter said. "I just try to stay warm and be ready when my name is called. Just try to make a difference."

---It took until the final minute of the third quarter for one of DeRozan or LaVine to hit double figures. DeRozan arrived via free throws. And while he had attempted nine free throws and LaVine had posted four assists through three quarters, neither had taken more than eight shots. Overall, DeRozan shot 6-for-12 for 23 points, while LaVine shot 5-for-10 for 13 points. To LaVine’s credit, he took what the defense gave him and finished with eight rebounds and six assists while playing competitive defense.

---The Bulls shot 44.4 percent overall. The Heat played plenty of zone, daring the Bulls to beat them from outside. The Bulls attempted a season-high 45 3-pointers, making 16. And their commitment to this is what ultimately propelled their comeback. In fact, they tied the game for the first time on a DeRozan 3-pointer with 1:39 left. And they took their first lead of the night on a Caruso 3-pointer with 51.8 left.

---DeRozan scored 10 of his 21 in the fourth, including the go-ahead midrange jumper with 21.9 seconds left.

