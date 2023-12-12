10 observations: Bulls fall to Nuggets despite Nikola Jokić ejection

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

The Chicago Bulls lost their second game in as many nights on Tuesday, falling to the Denver Nuggets 114-106 at the United Center.

Here are 10 observations:

---In a stunning development, officials ejected Nikola Jokic with 1 minute, 8 second left in the first half. The Nuggets’ bench, and a boisterous United Center crowd filled with Jokic fans, reacted either incredulously or angrily. Boos rained down as Nuggets coach Michael Malone asked for an explanation. The sequence occurred when Jokic protested a no-call after he drove and tried to score on Nikola Vucevic. Jokic drew one technical and then was quickly ejected.

---The Nuggets led 57-50 at halftime and opened the second half with two new additions to the starting lineup. Not only did the Nuggets lose Jokic to the ejection, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who had left briefly in the first half with a head contusion, didn’t play in the second half. Rookie Julian Strawther and Peyton Watson joined Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Reggie Jackson.

---That unit quickly opened a 16-point lead before the Bulls rallied to pull within five with 1:30 left in the third quarter. Ayo Dosunmu, who had missed his last eight shots dating to Monday night in Milwaukee, sank a 21-footer late in the quarter to make it 83-78. But a disastrous close to the quarter allowed the Nuggets to build their lead back to 14 before the quarter ended.

---In a testament to the Nuggets’ championship DNA and depth, they won the second half despite playing without their two best players and a third key contributor. The Nuggets enjoyed a bench scoring advantage of 50-23.

---Coby White finished with 27 points and eight assists as his torrid stretch continued. White extended his franchise record to 12 games with at least three 3-pointers. White, who entered the night tied for fourth in the NBA on made 3-pointers, sank five more.

---Nikola Vucevic posted a huge double-double with 26 points and 16 rebounds, but DeMar DeRozan struggled to 14 points on 3-for-13 shooting. Both had logged heavy minutes on Monday night in Milwaukee. Even with Jokic out, the Bulls didn't utilize Vucevic as much as they could've in the second half as the Nuggets repeatedly double-teamed him.

---For the second straight game, Dalen Terry drew fourth-quarter minutes. Before the game, coach Billy Donovan said his decision on whether to play Terry or Julian Phillips for a second stint is largely matchup-based.

---The Bulls again played without Alex Caruso, who is doing on-court work but still experiencing discomfort in his sprained left ankle. The Nuggets played without Jamal Murray.

---In a nod to the back-to-back set coming on the heels of a grueling and physical overtime loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, Donovan inserted Jevon Carter earlier than usual. This allowed White to play more off the ball and in catch-and-shoot situations. White attempted three 3-pointers in the fist quarter alone.

---Both teams finished back-to-back set of games and looked like tired teams, particularly in the first half. Neither team broke 41 percent shooting before halftime.

