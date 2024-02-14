10 observations: Bulls fall to Cavaliers to enter All-Star break at 26-29

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

CLEVELAND --- The Chicago Bulls entered the All-Star break with a 26-29 record following Wednesday night’s 108-105 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Here are 10 observations:

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

---The Cavaliers are the hottest team in the NBA, having won 18 of 20 games. The Bulls’ 17-point, first-half lead marked the first time the Cavaliers had faced a 12-point deficit or more since January 24.

---The Bulls, who lead the NBA in clutch minutes, played their sixth straight clutch game. They didn’t have a good final minute. Alex Caruso drew an away-from-the-play foul on a questionable call where it looked like Donovan Mitchell shoved off, giving the Cavaliers a free throw and possession. While Mitchell converted the free throw, the Cavaliers missed a 3-pointer. But Coby White committed the Bulls’ 15th turnover, throwing a pass through Nikola Vucevic’s hands. The Bulls played the foul game and White had a decent look on a deep and contested 3-pointer at the buzzer that banked out.

---The Cavaliers had crushed the Bulls on the offensive glass in the first two victories in this season series, grabbing 28 offensive rebounds and converting them into 56 second-chance points. While the Bulls did a much better job limiting the Cavaliers to seven second-chance points, Cleveland did score 22 points off turnovers.

---Vucevic struggled through a tough night. He shot 4-for-16, including a rushed late 3-pointer, and scored just nine points. White finished with 32 points and coach Billy Donovan praised his second half against physical defense. Ayo Dosunmu sank four 3-pointers. That marked the first time in his career he had made at least four 3-pointers in three straight games.

---Unsurprisingly, coach Billy Donovan started Andre Drummond alongside Vucevic. Not only do the Cavaliers start two big men in Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, but offensive rebounds and second-chance points defined their two victories in the first meetings this season. Drummond and Vucevic are the only teammates in the NBA to rank in the top-15 in rebounding, which is no small feat given Drummond’s minutes and reserve role.

“I feel like the paint is going to be very clogged,” Drummond said, with a smile suggesting he was relishing that, at the morning shootaround.

---Donovan stayed with Ayo Dosunmu in the starting lineup and brought Alex Caruso, who sat last game with a left toe contusion, off the bench. Caruso entered at the 5 minute, 1 second mark of the first. Donovan said the move was to control Caruso’s minutes better.

---Torrey Craig finished with eight points and five rebounds and his first rotational turn produced extremely positive play in the form of eight points and five rebounds and a highlight-reel block on Donovan Mitchell---although Craig’s follow through caught Mitchell in the face on a missed call.

---Donovan received a technical foul in the third quarter and flirted with an ejection. He initially argued a no-call he felt Drummond should’ve received on a dunk attempt. And as he called timeout to talk more with official Michael Smith, Max Strus walked by and said something to Donovan, to which Donovan appeared to take exception. After that timeout, Donovan kept arguing until official Josh Tiven held up his hand in the universal “stop” motion to prevent Donovan from receiving a second technical and ejection.

---The chippiness continued in the fourth when Georges Niang and Coby White exchanged words following Niang’s foul on White. The players had to be separated and both teams walked to their respective benches as officials reviewed the exchange. Officials assessed the good ol’ double technical foul.

---Pregame, Donovan said Patrick Williams, who is at the two-week mark with acute bone edema in his left foot, is likely to miss at least the first game coming out of the All-Star break at home against the Boston Celtics. Williams no longer is experiencing discomfort walking, which was the initial plan for his two-week prescription of active rest. When Williams returns to the lineup will be dependent to how he responds to his physical ramp-up, which is scheduled to begin in the first practices on the tail end of the All-Star break.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.