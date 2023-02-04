1 Person Dead, at Least 5 Others Injured in Chicago Weekend Shootings

One person has died and at least five others have been injured in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend, police say.

A fatal shooting was reported in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to police.

Officials say a 41-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle in the 4800 block of West Lexington at approximately 1:23 a.m. when he was shot multiple times by a person in a passing silver sedan.

The car then fled the scene eastbound on Lexington.

Police say the man was brough to an area hospital in critical condition, but he later succumbed to his injuries.

No suspects are in custody, and an investigation is underway.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s reported shootings so far.

Saturday –

A 34-year-old woman was getting out of a car in the 3000 block of East 79th Place at approximately 1:50 a.m. when she heard a loud noise and was grazed in the head by a gunshot. Police say she was treated on-scene, but refused hospitalization.

Friday –