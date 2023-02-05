1 Person Dead, at Least 14 Others Injured in Chicago Weekend Shootings

One person has died and at least 14 others have been injured in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend, police say.

A fatal shooting was reported in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to police.

Officials say a 41-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle in the 4800 block of West Lexington at approximately 1:23 a.m. when he was shot multiple times by a person in a passing silver sedan.

The car then fled the scene eastbound on Lexington.

Police say the man was brough to an area hospital in critical condition, but he later succumbed to his injuries.

No suspects are in custody, and an investigation is underway.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s reported shootings so far.

Sunday -

Just after midnight in the 5900 block of South Cottage Grove, a 23-year-old man was shot in the hand, police said. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

A 21-year-old man was shot during a verbal altercation in the 3300 block of South Halsted at approximately 2:50 a.m. Police say the man was shot in the thigh, and was listed in good condition at an area hospital.

In the 300 block of East 75 th Street at approximately 2:58 a.m., a 45-year-old man was walking when he was shot in the chest. According to police, he was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police say a 29-year-old man was standing outside in the 1600 block of South Christiana at approximately 6:16 a.m. when he was shot in the right knee. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Saturday –

A 34-year-old woman was getting out of a car in the 3000 block of East 79 th Place at approximately 1:50 a.m. when she heard a loud noise and was grazed in the head by a gunshot. Police say she was treated on-scene, but refused hospitalization.

In the 7600 block of South Winchester at approximately 4:38 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was walking through an alley when someone in an Infiniti SUV fire shots, grazing him in the leg. There was no immediate word on his condition.

At approximately 6:45 p.m. in the 8400 block of South Vincennes, a 21-year-old man was shot in the groin by a person in a dark-colored vehicle, police said. The man was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

At least three people were injured in a shooting in the 3400 block of West 79th Street at approximately 10:10 p.m. Police say a person in a dark-colored Dodge Charger fired shots, striking the victims. A 23-year-old man was hit multiple times in the torso, and an 18-year-old man was hit in the head, with both hospitalized in critical condition. A third victim, an 18-year-old woman, suffered a graze wound to her shoulder, and was in good condition at a local hospital.

Friday –