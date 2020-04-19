1 Dead, 24 Injured in Shootings Across Chicago This Weekend

A man is dead and 24 other people, including a 2-year-old boy, have been injured in shootings across Chicago this weekend.

Just before midnight Saturday, two men were sitting in a parked car in the 5700 block of South May when a man walked up to the car and opened fire, striking both men.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the side and ran to a nearby alley, police said. He was later pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

A 39-year-old man was shot in the right and left shoulder, and was taken to the University of Chicago in fair condition.

Just after 6 p.m. Friday in the 8400 block of South Damen, a 28-year-old man and a 2-year-old boy were both shot while riding in a vehicle, police said.

The vehicle was traveling eastbound on 84th Street when another vehicle pulled up alongside and one of the occupants opened fire. The victims’ vehicle crashed into the porch of a residence after the shooting, according to police.

The man was shot in the back of the head, and is in critical condition at Christ Hospital. The boy was shot in the left foot, and is at Little Company of Mary Hospital in stable condition.

No suspects are in custody, and police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Friday –

A 23-year-old woman was in a vehicle in the 13000 block of South King Drive at approximately 3 p.m. when a person began firing shots at her. Police say the woman tried to escape the scene in the vehicle but crashed into six other vehicles. She suffered a gunshot wound to the head during the incident, and is in stable condition at Christ Hospital.

Just after 6:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Troy, a 33-year-old man was on the street when two men approached from an alleyway and opened fire. Police say the man was hit in the lower back and is in stable condition at Mount Sinai.

Saturday –

In the 1100 block of South Mason just after midnight, a 27-year-old man got into an argument with a woman, who then pulled out a gun and shot the man in the face. The man is in good condition, and the woman has been taken into custody, according to police.

Two men were standing in an alley in the 1700 block of North Harding at approximately 12:08 a.m. when a person inside a gray SUV opened fire. A 27-year-old man was shot in the left leg, and is in good condition at Mount Sinai. The other victim, a 25-year-old man, was taken to Mount Sinai in serious condition after he was shot in the left leg and back, police said.

At approximately 1:51 a.m. in the 6900 block of South Saint Lawrence, a 52-year-old man was standing in the gangway of a building when two men approached on foot and fired shots. Police say the victim was shot in the left hand, and is in good condition at Holy Cross.

In the 5400 block of West Rockwell at approximately 6:48 a.m., a 24-year-old man was shot in the left shoulder, police said. The man is in fair condition, but is being uncooperative with police.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter Alert in the 800 block of North Homan Avenue just after 9 a.m. discovered that two individuals had been shot. The men had been standing in an empty lot when two men got out of a black vehicle in an alley and opened fire. A 30-year-old man was shot in the thigh and is in good condition. The second, a 41-year-old man, was shot in the chest and abdomen and is in serious condition at Cook County Hospital.

At approximately 1:45 p.m. in the 0-100 block of North Albany Street, a 24-year-old man was shot while walking on the sidewalk, according to Chicago police officials. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the left hand and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A 24-year-old man was shot by an unknown offender while in front of a residence at approximately 5:06 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Van Buren, police said. The victim was struck once to the hand and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

In the 2000 block of West 69th Place at approximately 6:05 p.m., a 58-year-old man was on the street when someone approached him in an unknown vehicle and fired shots, Chicago police stated. The victim was struck once and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

Just after 10 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Marquette, a 20-year-old woman walked into St. Bernard Hospital with a gunshot wound, police said. The woman had been shot while riding in a vehicle, and she is in fair condition after being transferred to Stroger.

A 17-year-old girl was a passenger in a vehicle in the 3600 block of West 79th Place just after 11 p.m. when a white Ford Taurus with tinted windows approached, two men exited the car and opened fire. The woman flagged down officers in the 3100 block of West 71st Street and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where she was listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to her leg.

Sunday –

In the 3000 block of West Flournoy at approximately 12:01 a.m., a 43-year-old woman was sitting on a couch when a man stood up and a gun went off, striking the woman in the left ankle. The woman was taken to Mount Sinai in good condition, and the man fled the scene.

A 33-year-old man was sitting in a parked car in the 6900 block of South May at approximately 12:10 a.m. when he was shot, police said. The man was taken to St. Bernard’s and was later transferred to Stroger, where he was listed in fair condition.

Just before 1 a.m. in the 6500 block of South Bishop, a 25-year-old man was inside an apartment with a group of other men when shots were fired, Police say the man was hit in the right buttocks, and he was taken to the University of Chicago in fair condition.

In the 1100 block of South Laramie at approximately 1:16 a.m., three people were driving in a vehicle when a person in blue Infiniti truck fired shots at the vehicle. A 26-year-old man was shot in the left foot, a 35-year-old man was shot in the left knee, and a 33-year-old woman was shot in the left buttocks, police said. All three were taken to West Suburban Hospital, and all three were listed in good condition.