1 Child, 2 Adults Hospitalized With Carbon Monoxide Poisoning in Humboldt Park

Two adults and a child were hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning early Sunday in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to reports of high carbon monoxide readings Sunday morning in the 2500 block of West Cortez Street, fire officials said.

Carbon monoxide levels were over 500 parts per million (ppm) in the building, according to fire officials.

A child and two adults were transported to area hospitals all in serious to critical condition, fire officials said. The age of the child was not immediately known.

People’s Gas was notified to shut off gas in the building, fire officials said. The Building Department was also called to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.