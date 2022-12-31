Note: NBC 5 will provide a livestream to A Very Chicago New Year on NBCChicago.com

NBC Chicago will ring in the new year with a star-studded special A Very Chicago New Year beginning at 11:08 p.m. on NBC 5. No matter where you'll be, you can tune in on television, online or through the NBC Chicago app.

The hour-long entertainment will include musical performances by Smashing Pumpkins legend and Chicago native Billy Corgan, rock band Everclear and Chicago blues artist Wayne Baker Brooks. Corgan will perform hits from his very own Madame ZuZu’s Teashop in Highland Park.

“It doesn’t get ‘more Chicago’ than our dynamic lineup of artists. In what is sure to be a memorable New Year’s Eve, we’re looking forward to bringing viewers the best local music and entertainment,” said Kevin Cross, President and General Manager of NBCUniversal Local Chicago.

Matthew Rodrigues and Cortney Hall from Chicago Today will return as hosts alongside NBC 5 News Today anchors Michelle Relerford and JC Navarrete. The program will give viewers a front row seat to the hottest parties across the city and suburbs, including Pizzeria Portofino, Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary and The Ivy in Wheaton.

As NBC Chicago counts down to midnight, celebrity guests will stop by for fun and games, including Reno 911 actor and Oak Park native Thomas Lennon, rapper Yung Gravy and the stars from NBC’s hit drama Chicago Fire. Plus, viewers at home can play live trivia for their chance to win $2,023 thanks to NBC Chicago’s sponsor Miller Lite.

NBC Sports Chicago’s Chuck Garfien and Pat Boyle will also make special appearances. A Very Chicago New Year will sign off with the breathtaking fireworks at Navy Pier.