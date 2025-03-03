Zac Brown Band to headline NASCAR Chicago Street Race concert

The Grammy Award-winning Zac Brown Band will headline Saturday’s concert at the NASCAR Chicago Street Race, the organization has announced.

The band, who won “Best New Artist” in 2010 and “Best Country Album” for their “Uncaged” record, will take the stage on Saturday, July 5 after the conclusion of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race in Chicago’s Grant Park.

“We’re thrilled to announce that Zac Brown Band will be performing at this summer’s NASCAR Chicago Street Race,” Brown said in a statement. “It’s going to be an unreal weekend of racing and non-stop entertainment, so buckle up. You won’t want to miss NASCAR’s biggest party of the summer. Can’t wait to see you all in July!”

According to NASCAR, fans will be able to purchase VIP Concert Viewing add-ons for their tickets, giving them spots near the stage for the concert following the race.

All tickets to the races Saturday and Sunday include access to the concert, according to officials.

The last two years have seen the races be interrupted or canceled outright, and that weather has had significant impacts on the concert offerings as well, and officials are hoping to finally get in a full Cup Series race this year.

Last year’s race saw Keith Urban, The Black Keys and The Chainsmokers perform in headlining slots, along with Lauren Alaina and Buddy Guy.

According to NASCAR, this year’s concert stage will be moved from Hutchinson Field and will instead be located along Columbus Drive near the start/finish line.

The 12-turn, 2.2-mile course through Chicago’s Grant Park, with sections on DuSable Lake Shore Drive and Michigan Avenue, will remain the same, but NASCAR is aiming to reduce the time spent constructing the track and grandstands, and has announced reduced ticket prices for the event in its third year.

The Xfinity Series race will take place on Saturday, July 5, and will be followed by the Zac Brown Band's performance. The Cup Series race will take place on Sunday, July 6.