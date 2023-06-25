As Chicago’s NASCAR street race looms just a week away, the most significant street closures around the event have begun.

Sunday marks the start of the aggressive prep for the race, with Jackson Drive closing between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive, according to officials.

Columbus Drive is also now closed between Jackson Drive and Roosevelt Road as the home stretch of the circuit is completed.

Previously, Ida B. Wells Drive closed east of Michigan Avenue, while Balbo closed between Michigan Avenue and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

More significant closures will begin on Monday, as lane closures on eastbound Roosevelt Road will get underway. Congress Plaza Drive will also close Monday morning.

All of the closures will continue through the race days, which are set for July 1 and 2 around Grant Park.

Numerous streets will only allow access for residents and businesses beginning on June 29, including 8th Street, 9th Street, 11th Street and Harrison Street, among others.

Only residents and business employees will be allowed access to Michigan Avenue between Roosevelt Road and Balbo Drive on the northbound side, and between Monroe and Jackson on the southbound side, according to OEMC officials.

Residents are urged to use Randolph Street to travel between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive for the duration of the race preparation process, among other tips.

A full list can be found on NASCAR's website.

Here are the remaining closures in chronological order.

June 26:

-Congress Plaza Drive will close. Lane closures will also take effect on eastbound Roosevelt Road between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

June 27:

-The curb lane on southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive will close between Balbo Drive and Roosevelt Road as crews install track barriers.

June 28:

-Beginning at 8 p.m., southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive will close between Randolph Street and McFetridge Road. Lane closures will also begin on northbound Michigan Avenue between Van Buren and Jackson.

Jackson Drive will also close between Columbus and DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Monroe Street will close between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Columbus Drive will close between Jackson Drive and Monroe Street.

June 29:

-Beginning at 8 p.m., northbound Michigan Avenue will close between Balbo and Jackson.

-Beginning at 10 p.m., Roosevelt Road will close in both directions between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Lanes on southbound Michigan Avenue will also close between Balbo and Jackson.

June 30:

-Beginning at 5 p.m., southbound Michigan Avenue will close between Balbo and Jackson.

This year’s Fourth of July holiday weekend festivities will include the NASCAR’s first-ever NASCAR Cup Series street race, where stock cars will bolt down the streets of downtown Chicago in a 2.2 mile, 12-turn course.

July 1:

-Northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive will close between McFetridge and Randolph as a safety precaution.

Road reopenings will begin on July 2, with DuSable Lake Shore Drive and Michigan Avenue among the primary roadways that crews will focus on first. All deconstruction and road reopenings should take place by July 15.