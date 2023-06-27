Portions of DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Michigan Avenue to close for NASCAR race

While numerous street closures are already in place, two of Chicago’s most famous roadways will be impacted on Wednesday as preparations continue for this weekend’s NASCAR street races.

Preparations for those closures began on Tuesday night, with multi-lane closures on southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive between Balbo Drive and Roosevelt Road to install track barriers for this weekend’s event.

That is just the beginning, however, as the big closures will start around 8 p.m. on Wednesday night. According to officials, that is when all lanes of southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive will close between Randolph Street and McFetridge Road.

Those lanes will remain closed through the conclusion of the race.

The closures won’t end there. Michigan Avenue’s northbound lanes will be closed between Van Buren and Jackson Drive, according to officials.

Jackson Drive will also close between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive, while Monroe Street will close between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Finally, Columbus Drive will close between Jackson Drive and Monroe Street, according to officials.

Additional closures are planned on Michigan Avenue between Balbo Drive and Jackson Drive beginning on Thursday night.

A full list of closures can be found on the OEMC website.