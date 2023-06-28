Chicago, IL (June 28, 2023) – Chicago sports history will be made this weekend as the world’s very best and most popular auto racers will be in fierce competition at the inaugural “NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend” and NBCUniversal Local Chicago’s trio of properties -- NBC 5 Chicago/Telemundo Chicago/NBC Sports Chicago -- will be THE home for everything NASCAR providing fans with extensive multi-platform coverage of this momentous sporting event beginning tomorrow (Thursday, June 29) through Sunday, July 2.

Featuring live event preview and pre-race specials, live on-site reports, interviews with NASCAR drivers/executives, downtown sights & sounds of all the weekend festivities, fan interviews, along with massive digital & social media coverage, the networks of NBCUniversal Local Chicago will have it all for NASCAR fans this coming weekend.

“This is a very exciting time in the City of Chicago and our staff couldn’t be prouder to work on a project of this magnitude and present multi-platform coverage of it across our three local properties,” said John Schippman, VP of Sports Content, NBCUniversal Local Chicago. “The NASCAR Chicago Street Race will be a history-making moment for our city, and we are looking forward to being in the middle of all the action and take our viewers along for the ride.”

Please note NBCUniversal Local Chicago’s “NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend” multi-platform coverage details below (all times are Central Time):

THURSDAY, JUNE 29

11:00 AM & 4:00-5:30 PM (LIVE) – TELEMUNDO CHICAGO

Noticiero Telemundo Chicago meteorologist Juliet Perdigón will deliver the latest weekend weather updates and raceway street condition forecasts LIVE from Buckingham Fountain.

FRIDAY, JUNE 30

4:00-7:00 AM (LIVE) – NBC 5 CHICAGO

NBC 5 News meteorologist Alicia Roman and traffic reporter Kye Martin will deliver the morning’s weather and traffic reports LIVE from the network’s Buckingham Foundation location. In addition, NBC 5 News will prepare race spectators and upcoming downtown visitors with a full weekend weather and traffic forecast.

11:00 AM (LIVE) – NBC 5 CHICAGO & TELEMUNDO CHICAGO

Kye Martin and Iris BerrÍos will provide live, on-site reports for NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago respectively, delivering the very latest NASCAR weekend news, fan interviews, weekend weather & traffic updates, and more.

4:00-5:30 PM (LIVE) – NBC 5 CHICAGO & TELEMUNDO CHICAGO

Stefon Holt and Allison Rosati will anchor NBC 5 News at 4pm & 5pm LIVE from Buckingham Fountain featuring breaking news reports, NASCAR weekend race festivities coverage and fan interviews, plus – NBC 5 News chief meteorologist Brant Miller will also be live on-site with his race weekend forecast. In addition, sports anchors/reporters Mike Berman & Ruthie Polinsky will provide viewers with the latest NASCAR news and driver interviews, along with a complete preview of the night in sports. (NOTE: Miller and Polinsky will remain on-site at Buckingham Fountain for NBC 5 News at 6pm.)

Alfonso Gutiérrez and Anabel Monge will anchor Noticiero Telemundo Chicago, also live from Buckingham Fountain, delivering breaking news reports, along with a full NASCAR race weekend preview. Joining Gutiérrez and Monge on-site will be meteorologist Juliet Perdigón with her weekend forecast and sports anchor/reporter Raul Delgado will provide a detailed NASCAR weekend preview and more.

6:30 PM (LIVE) – NBC SPORTS CHICAGO

“Race by the Lake” – Featuring NBC 5 Chicago/NBC Sports Chicago anchor & host Leila Rahimi, along with the latest NASCAR race reports via Ruthie Polinsky, this LIVE half-hour special from Buckingham Fountain will deliver an in-depth preview of Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series “The Loop 121” race and the weekend’s primary event, Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series “Grant Park 220.” In addition to special guest interviews and an in-depth look at the 12-turn, 2.2 mile course, “Race by the Lake” will also take viewers behind-the-scenes with a NASCAR team, highlighting the physical and mental focus on how one prepares for this unique moment in NASCAR history.

IMPORTANT NOTE FOR VIEWERS : In addition to traditional cable/satellite viewing options, fans can also view these programs and more on the NBC Chicago News streaming channel on Roku, Peacock, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo Play and Amazon Fire TV. Link on how to find each: http://nbcchi.com/SCIhuKM. Fans can also watch programming via NBCSportsChicago.com, NBCChicago.com, along with the NBC Sports Chicago app and NBC Chicago app.

SATURDAY, JULY 1

4:00 PM (LIVE) – USA Network

NASCAR Xfinity Series “The Loop 121” (Broadcast team - Play by Play: Rick Allen; Analysts: Dale Earnhardt, Jr., Jeff Burton, Steve Letarte, Mike Bagley; Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Dave Burns, Kim Coon)

5:00 PM (LIVE) – NBC 5 CHICAGO & TELEMUNDO CHICAGO

NBC 5 News & Noticiero Telemundo Chicago at 5pm will provide LIVE reports from Buckingham Fountain featuring the latest NASCAR event day news, interviews, opening race day festivity highlights and a preview of Sunday’s primary NASCAR Cup Series battle.

SUNDAY, JULY 2

2:30 PM (LIVE) – NBC SPORTS CHICAGO PLUS (+)

“Start Your Engines: NASCAR’s First Street Race presented by IDOT” – Hosted by Leila Rahimi with race day reports provided by Ruthie Polinsky,this ONE-HOUR, LIVE race day special from Buckingham Fountain will preview the highly-anticipated NASCAR Cup Series “Grant Park 220.” Featuring driver interviews and special guest interviews, viewers can also look forward to lively on-site fan interaction segments featuring NBC 5 Chicago’s popular, Emmy-nominated Chicago Today hosts Cortney Hall and Matt Rodrigues.

4:00 PM (LIVE) – NBC 5 CHICAGO & PEACOCK

NASCAR Cup Series “Grant Park 220” – Event coverage begins at 4:00 PM; race scheduled to begin at 4:30 PM. (Broadcast team - Play by Play: Rick Allen; Analysts: Dale Earnhardt, Jr., Jeff Burton, Steve Letarte, Mike Bagley; Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Dave Burns, Kim Coon, Parker Klingerman)

10:30 PM (LIVE) – NBC 5 CHICAGO

Sports Sunday featuring Leila Rahimi, Mike Berman and Ruthie Polinsky will provide viewers with a full “NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend” recap, featuring race highlights, driver interviews, a recap of the event’s city festivities during the weekend and much more.

IMPORTANT NOTE FOR VIEWERS : In addition to the respective cable/satellite channel locations for NBC Sports Chicago Plus (+), viewers can also watch the “Start Your Engines” NASCAR special on the NBC Chicago News streaming channel on Roku, Peacock, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo Play and Amazon Fire TV. Link on how to find each: http://nbcchi.com/SCIhuKM. Fans can also watch this special on NBCSportsChicago.com, NBCChicago.com, along with the NBC Sports Chicago app and NBC Chicago app.

Additional NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend coverage…