NASCAR star Jimmie Johnson won't race after in-laws and nephew found dead

Jimmie Johnson will not compete this weekend in NASCAR’s Cup Series street race in Chicago following the deaths of his wife’s parents and nephew.



Johnson's parents-in-law and 11-year-old nephew were reported dead late Monday night in a suspected murder-suicide.

"The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made," Legacy Motor Club, the team that Johnson co-owns, said in a statement.

Police found Terry, 68; Jack, 69; and Dalton Janway dead inside a home in Muskogee, Oklahoma late Monday night. Muskogee police were called to the house around 9 p.m., finding a man's body lying inside the front door before hearing another gunshot from further inside the house, NBC affiliate KJRH reported.

Police said they believe Terry Janway killed her husband before killing her grandson and then herself.

Terry and Jack Janway were the parents of Johnson's wife, Chandra.

“We are saddened by the tragic deaths of members of Chandra Johnson’s family," NASCAR said in a statement. "The entire NASCAR family extends its deepest support and condolences during this difficult time to Chandra, Jimmie and the entire Johnson & Janway families.”