NASCAR festivities rev up at Chicago ballparks ahead of Chicago Street Race

Racing fans can start their engines ahead of the NASCAR Chicago Street Race with upcoming themed nights at White Sox and Cubs games. Special tickets include game entrance, special edition merchandise and race-related appearances.

Guaranteed Rate Field hosts its NASCAR Night during the 7:10 p.m. White Sox game against the Boston Red Sox on June 23.

The White Sox teamed up with Spire Motorsports to be the primary sponsor of Ty Dillon’s Car in NASCAR's first-ever Chicago street race, happening July 1 and 2. Dillon’s No. 77 race car will make an appearance on display for fans at the game, as well as the following day.

Fans can purchase the White Sox NASCAR Night Ticket Package, Patio Party Package or VIP Package here. All three packages include a limited edition co-branded cooler sling and savings on lower-level seats. The VIP Package includes NASCAR two-day passes for the street race the following weekend.

The Chicago Cubs’ NASCAR Day will take place the following week on June 29, as Wrigley Field welcomes high-octane NASCAR activations, music and appearances from participating drivers before the Cubs-Phillies game that evening.

The Cubs' NASCAR Day Special Ticket Offer includes a ticket to the 7:05 p.m. home game vs. the Phillies as well as a special-edition NASCAR themed bobblehead if purchased through the NASCAR STO link.

The NASCAR-themed bobblehead will be available at Gallagher Way starting two hours before the first pitch and until the bottom of the 7th inning. Attendees will be required to scan the appropriate ticket to receive the special edition bobblehead.

More information for the Cubs' NASCAR Day can be found on the MLB website.