NASCAR Chicago Street Race closures less than two weeks away

Preparations for the 2024 NASCAR Street Race in Chicago will be getting underway shortly, with the first street closures set to begin in less than two weeks.

According to the timeline provided by Chicago officials, Ida B. Wells Drive will close between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive on the evening of June 10, allowing for construction to begin on the main grandstand on the circuit.

Parking restrictions will also begin along southbound Columbus Drive between Jackson Drive and Balbo Drive, according to CDOT officials.

The closures come as Chicago officials tout a shortened build-out period for the race, reducing it to 19 days from 25 the previous year.

Additional closures will commence on June 19, with the bulk of closures getting underway on June 27, according to officials.

By the time the race arrives on July 6 and 7, Columbus Drive, Michigan Avenue and DuSable Lake Shore Drive will all be experiencing significant closures, with officials aiming to reopen those roadways by 6 a.m. on July 8.

Last year’s race was the first on the 2.2-mile circuit, with rain cutting the Loop 121 and Grant Park 220 short. The Xfinity Series race was won by Cole Custer, who led all 25 laps before the race was called off due to inclement weather.

The Cup Series race was won by Shane van Gisbergen, who captured the victory in overtime as the race was cut short due to darkness.

A full list of street closures for this year’s edition of the race can be found on the NBC Chicago website. All teardown for the NASCAR race is expected to be completed by July 18.